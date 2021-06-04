Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why countries best placed to handle the pandemic appear to have fared the worst

By Rachel M Gisselquist, Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Andrea Vaccaro, PhD Candidate, Department of Social Sciences and Economics, Sapienza University of Rome
Share this article
More able and legitimate states should have handled the virus the best, but instead they've had the most cases and deaths.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
~ Naomi Osaka isn't the only elite athlete to struggle with mental health – here's how sport should move forward
~ Uncovering the similarities between the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill and British colonial laws in Egypt
~ It's far too easy for abusers to exploit smart toys and trackers
~ Bitcoin: China's crackdown isn't enough – only a global effort can stop crypto's monstrous energy demand
~ The Hekking Mona Lisa – where the value of a painting, even a very good copy, lies
~ Carbon dioxide lasts for centuries – so should carbon offsets
~ G7 summit: UK is badly conflicted between offshore tax havens and Biden's global tax drive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter