Why the climate movement must do more to mobilise older people
By Aled Jones, Professor & Director, Global Sustainability Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Bradley Hiller, Visiting Fellow, Global Sustainability Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Some say age is only a number. Others associate age with wisdom. Or perhaps it is a state of mind. Whatever it is, age is a factor in climate progress, and 2021’s renewed climate momentum must mobilise the oft-overlooked elderly demographic.
To date, the global climate movement has engaged young people en masse. Pre-COVID, the world witnessed a swathe of student-led climate protests, leading to broader public debate and increased youth representation in key international forums.
- Wednesday, June 2nd 2021