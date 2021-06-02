Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Use the Digital Services Act to make democracy prevail over platform interests, RSF tells EU

By JulieM
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the European Union to not let slip the historic opportunity provided by the proposed Digital Services Act (DSA) to make democracy prevail over the interests of the dominant digital platforms. As the online information chaos created by the platforms poses a major danger to democracy, the EU must ensure that the DSA includes all necessary democratic safeguards, especially safeguards that strengthen the independence and reliability of news and information, RSF says. An important first step was taken on 26 May when the European Commission published new guidance…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How gamification helped explain the threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous people in Colombia
~ Covid-19: why the lab leak theory must be formally investigated
~ What are the ethics of giving back money that doesn't belong to you?
~ Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas
~ Sick of dangerous city traffic? Remove left turns
~ Urban oil wells linked to asthma and other health problems in Los Angeles
~ School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?
~ Hillsborough disaster: a revealing analysis of the language in witness statements
~ A tribute to Vishnu Padayachee: South African economist and radical thinker
~ Toxic chemicals linked to lower egg counts in women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter