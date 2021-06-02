Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How gamification helped explain the threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous people in Colombia

By Agnessa Spanellis, Assistant professor, business management, Heriot-Watt University
Paula Andrea Zapata-Ramírez, Assistant Professor in Marine Biology, Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana
Polina Golovátina-Mora, Professor of Social Theory and Qualitative Methodology in Social Communication, Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana
Researchers wanted to bridge the gap between traditional beliefs and Western understanding of the pandemic to provide strategies to reduce the risks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


