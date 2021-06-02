Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the ethics of giving back money that doesn't belong to you?

By Kate Padgett Walsh, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Iowa State University
Charles Schwab mistakenly transferred over $1.2 million to the account of a woman who then kept the money. Did she have a moral obligation to return it? An expert says the answer is not that simple.


© The Conversation -


