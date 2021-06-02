Urban oil wells linked to asthma and other health problems in Los Angeles
By Jill Johnston, Assistant Professor of Preventive Medicine, University of Southern California
Bhavna Shamasunder, Associate Professor of Environmental Health, Occidental College
Photos from the early 1900s show LA's forests of oil derricks. Hundreds of wells are still pumping, and new research finds people living nearby and struggling with breathing problems.
