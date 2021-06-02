Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?

By Beth Jameson, Assistant Professor of Nursing, Seton Hall University
A school nurse's caseload can vary dramatically based on a school's size and the number of students dealing with chronic disease, poverty, housing insecurity and many other concerns.


