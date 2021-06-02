Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hillsborough disaster: a revealing analysis of the language in witness statements

By Patricia Canning, Lecturer/Researcher, Forensic Stylistics, Linguistics, and Rhetoric, Utrecht University
Share this article
The Hillsborough disaster of April 15 1989 led to the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans. They were crushed on the terraces at the FA Cup semi-final as their team started play on the pitch. That afternoon the match commander, David Duckenfield, falsely reported to the FA that fans forced an egress gate – Gate C – and pushed through into the ground without tickets. This lie set the narrative that was later perpetuated in and by the tabloid…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How gamification helped explain the threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous people in Colombia
~ Covid-19: why the lab leak theory must be formally investigated
~ What are the ethics of giving back money that doesn't belong to you?
~ Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas
~ Sick of dangerous city traffic? Remove left turns
~ Urban oil wells linked to asthma and other health problems in Los Angeles
~ School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?
~ A tribute to Vishnu Padayachee: South African economist and radical thinker
~ Toxic chemicals linked to lower egg counts in women
~ We performed magic tricks on birds to see how they perceive the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter