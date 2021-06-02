Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A tribute to Vishnu Padayachee: South African economist and radical thinker

By Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
The South African academic and economics community is still coming to terms with the passing of Professor Vishnu Padayachee, Distinguished Professor of Development Economics at the University of the Witwatersrand.

I first met Vishnu Padayachee when he walked into my Economics 101 class in 1983 at South Africa’s University of Durban-Westville to lecture on introductory microeconomics. He immediately made a lasting impression…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How gamification helped explain the threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous people in Colombia
~ Covid-19: why the lab leak theory must be formally investigated
~ What are the ethics of giving back money that doesn't belong to you?
~ Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas
~ Sick of dangerous city traffic? Remove left turns
~ Urban oil wells linked to asthma and other health problems in Los Angeles
~ School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?
~ Hillsborough disaster: a revealing analysis of the language in witness statements
~ Toxic chemicals linked to lower egg counts in women
~ We performed magic tricks on birds to see how they perceive the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter