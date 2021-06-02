Toxic chemicals linked to lower egg counts in women
By Jasmin Hassan, PhD Candidate in Reproductive Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Pauliina Damdimopoulou, Senior Researcher, Chemicals and Female Fertility, Karolinska Institutet
Richelle Duque Björvang, PhD Candidate in Reproductive Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Birth rates are decreasing worldwide. In all European countries they’re even dropping below population replacement levels, which refers to the number of children needed per woman to keep a population stable. While these decreases might be due to many adults intentionally postponing when they have their first child – or actively choosing not to…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 2nd 2021