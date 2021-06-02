Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic chemicals linked to lower egg counts in women

By Jasmin Hassan, PhD Candidate in Reproductive Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Pauliina Damdimopoulou, Senior Researcher, Chemicals and Female Fertility, Karolinska Institutet
Richelle Duque Björvang, PhD Candidate in Reproductive Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Share this article
Birth rates are decreasing worldwide. In all European countries they’re even dropping below population replacement levels, which refers to the number of children needed per woman to keep a population stable. While these decreases might be due to many adults intentionally postponing when they have their first child – or actively choosing not to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How gamification helped explain the threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous people in Colombia
~ Covid-19: why the lab leak theory must be formally investigated
~ What are the ethics of giving back money that doesn't belong to you?
~ Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas
~ Sick of dangerous city traffic? Remove left turns
~ Urban oil wells linked to asthma and other health problems in Los Angeles
~ School nurses have a big job – is 1 for every 750 kids really enough?
~ Hillsborough disaster: a revealing analysis of the language in witness statements
~ A tribute to Vishnu Padayachee: South African economist and radical thinker
~ We performed magic tricks on birds to see how they perceive the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter