Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Activist Targeted Under Abusive 'Undesirable Organization' Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former coordinator of the Open Russia civic movement Andrey Pivovarov after a search in his apartment. June 01, 2021. St Petersburg, Russia. © 2021 David Frenkel Russian authorities have targeted another activist under its “undesirable organization” law, the former executive director of the Open Russia Civic Movement, a pro-democracy organization. On May 31, police detained Andrey Pivovarov, forcing him to disembark from an international flight at St Petersburg airport as the plane was preparing to take off. The egregious offence that prompted such extraordinary…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


