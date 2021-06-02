Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Ruling in India for Survivors of Sexual Abuse with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image When she was 13, Razia (not her real name), who has an intellectual disability and difficulties in speaking, was raped by her brother’s tutor in 2014. (Uttarakhand). © 2017 Abhishek Kumar Mehan for Human Rights Watch A recent judgment by India’s Supreme Court is a watershed moment for women with disabilities in India and worldwide. The case involved a 19-year-old blind woman who was raped by her brother’s friend. The court in its April judgment, rendered by Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, acknowledges the threat of sexual violence for women and girls with disabilities…


© Human Rights Watch -


