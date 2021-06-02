Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Documentary Calls for Justice for Kyrgyzstan’s Azimjon Askarov

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethnic Uzbek journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial, and jailed for life, ultimately died in prison on July 25, 2020. Pictured here during hearings at the Bishkek regional court, Kyrgyzstan, October 4th, 2016.   © 2016 AP On July 25, 2020, Azimjon Askarov, a 69-year-old human rights defender from Kyrgyzstan, died in prison after contracting pneumonia. Askarov had been in prison for 10 years, having been given a life sentence following an unjust and unfair trial in 2010, in retaliation for his investigations…


© Human Rights Watch -


