Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks International Criminal Court to investigate murders of journalists in Afghanistan

By rezam
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) formally asked International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate murders of journalists and media workers in Afghanistan since March 2020, since when 11 have been murdered.RSF is asking Bensouda to investigate these murders – which could be regarded as war crimes – under article 15 of the ICC’s Rome statute.


© Reporters without borders -


