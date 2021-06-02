How Sydney's Barangaroo tower paved the way for a culture of closed-door deals
By Dallas Rogers, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Chris Gibson, Professor of Geography, University of Wollongong
Crown Towers Sydney, at 75 storeys, is now the city’s tallest building. It should not exist, and certainly not where it is – in prime location on Sydney’s famous harbour.
The redevelopment of the 22-hectare Barangaroo precinct was supposed to transform the former docklands into a world-class example of architectural and public domain design.
But giving Crown Resorts the go-ahead to build its skyscraper – containing a casino, hotel and luxury apartments – diminished the space set aside for parkland in the original concept…
