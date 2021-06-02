Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Green steel' is hailed as the next big thing in Australian industry. Here's what the hype is all about

By Jessica Allen, Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Newcastle
Tom Honeyands, Director, Centre for Ironmaking Materials Research, University of Newcastle
Australia's abundant wind and solar resources mean we're well placed to produce the hydrogen a green steel industry needs. But there are technical and economic challenges ahead.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


