Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Structural barriers and governance factors block Indonesian getting identity documents — but there are solutions

By Wenny Wandasari, Research and Advocacy Associate, PUSKAPA
Santi Kusumaningrum, Director, Center on Child Protection and Wellbeing (Pusat Kajian & Advokasi Perlindungan & Kualitas Hidup Anak), PUSKAPA
Widi Sari, Lead for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, PUSKAPA
Share this article
This article is the second of four articles in the series on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Indonesia entitled “Data that Records and Protects All”.

One in four Indonesian families with children under five years old is at risk of being unable to access various basic services because they lack civil registration documents.

Among them is Bunga (not her real name), a 20-year-old mother of a two-year-old in South Sulawesi province – located on the third-most-populated island in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF asks International Criminal Court to investigate murders of journalists in Afghanistan
~ China: Political commentator sentenced to eight months in prison
~ How Sydney's Barangaroo tower paved the way for a culture of closed-door deals
~ 'Green steel' is hailed as the next big thing in Australian industry. Here's what the hype is all about
~ Hotel quarantine causes 1 outbreak for every 204 infected travellers. It's far from ‘fit for purpose’
~ The four GDP graphs that show us roaring out of recession pre-lockdown
~ We're seeing more casual COVID transmission. But is that because of the variant or better case tracking?
~ Biden on Tulsa: "This was a massacre."
~ Biden on Tulsa: "This was a massacre."
~ New Zealand relies on scientific research for good policy. It’s a pity the budget didn’t reflect this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter