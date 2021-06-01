'I think Archie would be pleased': 100 years of our most famous portrait prize and my almost 50 years watching it evolve
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
It's 100 years since the Art Gallery of NSW first held the Archibald Prize. Though loathed by some critics, it is an annual snapshot of the kind of society we are, and who our heroes might be.
- Tuesday, June 1st 2021