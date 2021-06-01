About 500,000 Australian species are undiscovered – and scientists are on a 25-year mission to finish the job
By Kevin Thiele, Adjunct Assoc. Professor, The University of Western Australia
Jane Melville, Senior Curator, Terrestrial Vertebrates, Museums Victoria
After more than 300 years of effort, scientists have documented fewer than one-third of Australia's species. The remaining 70% are unknown, and essentially invisible, to science.
