Human Rights Observatory

Macular degeneration is a leading cause of blindness. Here's how to prevent it

By Langis Michaud, Professeur Titulaire. École d'optométrie. Expertise en santé oculaire et usage des lentilles cornéennes spécialisées, Université de Montréal
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) lives up to its name: Its prevalence increases with age and it is the leading cause of blindness in people over 65 years old.


