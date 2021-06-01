The real challenge to COVID-19 vaccination rates isn’t hesitancy — it’s equal access for Māori and Pacific people
By Jesse Whitehead, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Waikato
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Polly Atatoa Carr, Associate Professor, University of Waikato
Age and education level are the main factors associated with vaccine hesitancy. While this affects Māori and Pacific communities, basic access to health care and information is more important.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 1st 2021