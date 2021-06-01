Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weight stigma is a burden around the world – and has negative consequences everywhere

By Rebecca Puhl, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences and Deputy Director, UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, University of Connecticut
Negative attitudes about people with larger body sizes or higher weight are consistent across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


