Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: RSF and the #HoldTheLine Coalition welcome reprieve for Maria Ressa, demand all other charges and cases be dropped

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF), as part of the #HoldTheLine (HTL) Coalition, welcomes a Manila court’s decision to dismiss the second criminal cyberlibel charge brought against celebrated American-Filipino journalist Maria Ressa but demands the immediate withdrawal of all other charges and cases filed against Ressa and her news website Rappler.Judge Andres Soriano of the Manila Regional Trial Court dismissed the case ‘with prejudice’ today after the plaintiff - controversial businessman Wilfredo Keng - withdrew his complaint, rendering t


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Tiny witnesses of war: Palestinian children's voices should guide a renewed commitment to peace
~ Should we be forced to see more Canadian content on TikTok and YouTube?
~ What is endometriosis? Patients turn to social media for information and support
~ How to ensure your charity donations truly help your local community
~ One in three heat deaths since 1991 linked to climate change – here's how else warming affects our health
~ Nollywood: how professionalism -- and a new elite audience -- is affecting it
~ Child marriage and domestic violence: what we found in 16 African countries
~ Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren't being made
~ How illegal fishing harms Nigeria and what to do about it
~ Genocide in Namibia: why Germany's bid to make amends isn't enough
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter