Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny witnesses of war: Palestinian children's voices should guide a renewed commitment to peace

By Aparna Mishra Tarc, Associate Professor of Education, York University, Canada
Share this article
As Israel and Egypt enter into discussions about a truce with Hamas, Palestinian children's thoughts and feelings on the conflict must be heard.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philippines: RSF and the #HoldTheLine Coalition welcome reprieve for Maria Ressa, demand all other charges and cases be dropped
~ Should we be forced to see more Canadian content on TikTok and YouTube?
~ What is endometriosis? Patients turn to social media for information and support
~ How to ensure your charity donations truly help your local community
~ One in three heat deaths since 1991 linked to climate change – here's how else warming affects our health
~ Nollywood: how professionalism -- and a new elite audience -- is affecting it
~ Child marriage and domestic violence: what we found in 16 African countries
~ Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren't being made
~ How illegal fishing harms Nigeria and what to do about it
~ Genocide in Namibia: why Germany's bid to make amends isn't enough
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter