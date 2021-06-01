One in three heat deaths since 1991 linked to climate change – here's how else warming affects our health
By Chloe Brimicombe, PhD Candidate in Climate Change and Health, University of Reading
Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading
Since 1991, 37% of lives lost due to extreme heat globally can be attributed to climate change on average. That’s according to a new study which gathered data from 732 locations across 43 countries and calculated how often local temperatures exceeded what is ideal for human health.
The researchers simulated heat conditions with and without emissions to isolate the effect of human-induced warming on heat-related deaths. They found that climate change made a much bigger contribution to the total number of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 1st 2021