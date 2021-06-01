Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One in three heat deaths since 1991 linked to climate change – here's how else warming affects our health

By Chloe Brimicombe, PhD Candidate in Climate Change and Health, University of Reading
Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading
Since 1991, 37% of lives lost due to extreme heat globally can be attributed to climate change on average. That’s according to a new study which gathered data from 732 locations across 43 countries and calculated how often local temperatures exceeded what is ideal for human health.

The researchers simulated heat conditions with and without emissions to isolate the effect of human-induced warming on heat-related deaths. They found that climate change made a much bigger contribution to the total number of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
