Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Risk Civilians’ Health in Covid-19

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Medical workers attend to a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 14, 2020.  © 2020 Hani Mohammed/AP Photo (Beirut) – Houthi authorities in Yemen have suppressed information about the dangers and impact of Covid-19 and undermined international efforts to provide vaccines in areas under their control, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the start of the pandemic in Yemen in April 2020, Houthi officials have actively spread disinformation about the virus and vaccines. After the start of a second wave of Covid-19 in Yemen in…


© Human Rights Watch -


