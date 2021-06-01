Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: President Should Act to Unshackle Freedoms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. During his presidency, Egypt has harassed, prosecuted, arrested and seized the assets of dozens of human rights groups and defenders. © 2017 MENA via AP (Beirut, June 1, 2021) – President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt should immediately end a crackdown on freedom of association, independent groups, and peaceful dissent, 63 organizations including Human Rights Watch said today. The groups issued the following public statement recommending a series of actions Egypt should take to make tangible improvements in the human rights…


© Human Rights Watch -


