Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Pervasive Discrimination Under Two-Child Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2021 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (New York) – China’s two-child policy has made commonplace pregnancy-related discrimination against women in the workplace since first imposed in 2016, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  June 1, 2021 “Take Maternity Leave and You’ll Be Replaced” China’s Two-Child Policy and Workplace Gender Discrimination Download the full report in English "Take Maternity Leave and You'll Be Replaced" Appendix Download the Summary and Recommendations in Simplified Chinese Download…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines: RSF and the #HoldTheLine Coalition welcome reprieve for Maria Ressa, demand all other charges and cases be dropped
~ Tiny witnesses of war: Palestinian children's voices should guide a renewed commitment to peace
~ Should we be forced to see more Canadian content on TikTok and YouTube?
~ What is endometriosis? Patients turn to social media for information and support
~ How to ensure your charity donations truly help your local community
~ One in three heat deaths since 1991 linked to climate change – here's how else warming affects our health
~ Nollywood: how professionalism -- and a new elite audience -- is affecting it
~ Child marriage and domestic violence: what we found in 16 African countries
~ Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren't being made
~ How illegal fishing harms Nigeria and what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter