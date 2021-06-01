Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Activists Detained in Kazakhstan 'For Their Own Safety'

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gulzada Serzhan (left) and Zhanar Sekerbaeva of the unregistered feminist group, Feminita. Nur-Sultan, May 17, 2017. © 2017 Svetlana Glushkova/RFE/RL On May 29, Zhanar Sekerbaeva and Gulzada Serzhan, co-leaders of the feminist group Feminita, were holding a private event to discuss gender equality in Shymkent, a city in southern Kazakhstan, when unidentified men tried to break up the gathering by harassing and filming participants. A police officer arrived at the hotel where the event was taking place, but instead of trying to get the men to back off, the officer…


© Human Rights Watch -


