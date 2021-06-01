Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

German Prosecutors Reportedly to Examine Wider Belarus Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Belarusian police block a street during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Oct. 25, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo With global condemnation still raging over the brazen forced downing of an airplane to detain journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich, it’s welcome news that German prosecutors may be looking to open a preliminary inquiry into other alleged serious abuses by the Belarus regime. For Belarusians facing little prospect for accountability at home, this step may provide a limited path to justice.   Pratasevich,…


