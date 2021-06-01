Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress can't do much about fixing local police – but it can tie strings to federal grants

By Alexis Karteron, Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers University - Newark
Share this article
While many in America are looking to Congress to pass police reform legislation, the federal government has almost no control over state and local police departments.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How long do COVID vaccines take to start working?
~ How we discovered a giant new crustacean scavenging on the deepest depths of the ocean floor
~ Shell ordered to cut its emissions – why this ruling could affect almost any major company in the world
~ Why are there so many text scams all of a sudden?
~ How a national student database could cheapen the college experience
~ Trans kids in the US were seeking treatment decades before today's political battles over access to health care
~ How women in the Southern Baptist Convention have fought for decades to be ordained
~ Overcrowded US national parks need a reservation system
~ Coronavirus variants have new names: we can finally stop stigmatising countries
~ The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter