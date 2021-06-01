Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ How long do COVID vaccines take to start working?
~ How we discovered a giant new crustacean scavenging on the deepest depths of the ocean floor
~ Shell ordered to cut its emissions – why this ruling could affect almost any major company in the world
~ Why are there so many text scams all of a sudden?
~ How a national student database could cheapen the college experience
~ Trans kids in the US were seeking treatment decades before today's political battles over access to health care
~ How women in the Southern Baptist Convention have fought for decades to be ordained
~ Congress can't do much about fixing local police – but it can tie strings to federal grants
~ Overcrowded US national parks need a reservation system
~ Coronavirus variants have new names: we can finally stop stigmatising countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter