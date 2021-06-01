Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Stressed pets: how to keep your dogs relaxed when leaving them alone

By Niki Khan, Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
Jenna Kiddie, Visiting Research Fellow, University of Cumbria; Head of Canine Behaviour, Dogs Trust, University of Cumbria
People around the world have been spending more time at home since the start of 2020. For many of these people, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to get a pet.

In the UK alone, an estimated 3.2 million households have acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic. Dogs were the most popular new acquisition (57%) with cats a close second (38%).

This sudden increase in pet ownership raises…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


