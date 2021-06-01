Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Naomi Osaka talks, we should listen. Athletes are not commodities, nor are they super human

By Peter Terry, Professor of Psychology, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
The tennis world paid attention when 13-year-olds were struggling with the pressures of turning pro. Osaka is reminding everyone that mental health concerns are still there.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Paying off a home loan used to be easier than it looked. It's now harder. Here's why
~ Is it a good time to be getting a PhD? We asked those who've done it
~ Too many healthy women are having their labour induced for no identified medical reason, our study shows
~ Australia has all but abandoned the COVIDSafe app in favour of QR codes (so make sure you check in)
~ Climate explained: why is the Arctic warming faster than other parts of the world?
~ Denmark spied on European politicians on Washington's behalf
~ Black figures against NYT and Democratic Party racism
~ Netanyahu fights to remain in office
~ Denim jeans have long been political: now skinny jeans are in the firing line
~ Willow trees are notorious pests. But for freshwater animals, they could be unlikely climate heroes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter