Too many healthy women are having their labour induced for no identified medical reason, our study shows
By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Ank de Jonge, Associate professor of midwifery science, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Lilian Peters, Epidemiologist/Assistant Professor at the Department of Midwifery Science (Amsterdam UMC, Groningen UMC), Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Soo Downe, Professor of Midwifery Studies, University of Central Lancashire
Induction of labour can be life-saving in some situations. But women are increasingly induced for non-medical reasons, and earlier in their pregnancies.
- Tuesday, June 1st 2021