Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu fights to remain in office

As a Wednesday deadline approaches, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to oppose the formation of a "change government," that if successful, would see an end to his 12 years in office.


© Voice of America -


