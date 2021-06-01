Australia has all but abandoned the COVIDSafe app in favour of QR codes (so make sure you check in)
By Paul M. Garrett, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Simon J Dennis, Director of Complex Human Data Hub and Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
For now, it seems the benefits to Australia’s public health may be better served by other technology. And the public cost of maintaining the COVIDSafe app may not be in our collective interest.
- Tuesday, June 1st 2021