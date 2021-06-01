Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate explained: why is the Arctic warming faster than other parts of the world?

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
The Arctic region is warming much faster than the rest of the planet. The rapid loss of ice affects the polar jet stream, which influences weather patterns across the northern hemisphere.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


