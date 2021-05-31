Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: #TalkYourTruth - a campaign to secure the Right to Freedom of Expression

Share this article
Amnesty International Nigeria today launches #TalkYourTruth- a campaign to protect freedom of expression in Nigeria, as critics, journalists and individuals who express dissenting views face intimidation, threats and sometimes arrest by security forces.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ New Alberta curriculum would overload young learners when what they need is balance
~ If you're planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly
~ 68% of millennials earn more than their parents, but boomers had it better
~ Machine learning is changing our culture. Try this text-altering tool to see how
~ Elder, lawman, survivor: new stamp discovery is the latest chapter in Gwoja Tjungurrayi's remarkable life in pictures
~ 'I always get horny ... am I not normal?': teenage girls often feel shame about pleasure. Sex education needs to address this
~ Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go
~ Scott-free no more? Why the prime minister's smooth media run may be coming to an end
~ RSF asks Germany to let Myanmar journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu apply for asylum
~ Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter