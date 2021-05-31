Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you're planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly

By Vanessa Adams, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Geography and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
Jason Byrne, Professor of Human Geography and Planning, University of Tasmania
Noelle Nemeth, Master's Research Student, University of Tasmania
Share this article
In 2019, 44 bushwalkers had to be rescued in Tasmania. New research identified who tends to take the most risks, and how to be better prepared for your next hike.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Alberta curriculum would overload young learners when what they need is balance
~ 68% of millennials earn more than their parents, but boomers had it better
~ Machine learning is changing our culture. Try this text-altering tool to see how
~ Elder, lawman, survivor: new stamp discovery is the latest chapter in Gwoja Tjungurrayi's remarkable life in pictures
~ 'I always get horny ... am I not normal?': teenage girls often feel shame about pleasure. Sex education needs to address this
~ Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go
~ Scott-free no more? Why the prime minister's smooth media run may be coming to an end
~ RSF asks Germany to let Myanmar journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu apply for asylum
~ Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke
~ A circular food system can withstand crises like COVID-19 — and provide delicious meals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter