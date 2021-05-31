If you're planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly
By Vanessa Adams, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Geography and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
Jason Byrne, Professor of Human Geography and Planning, University of Tasmania
Noelle Nemeth, Master's Research Student, University of Tasmania
In 2019, 44 bushwalkers had to be rescued in Tasmania. New research identified who tends to take the most risks, and how to be better prepared for your next hike.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 31, 2021