Human Rights Observatory

Elder, lawman, survivor: new stamp discovery is the latest chapter in Gwoja Tjungurrayi's remarkable life in pictures

By Paige Gleeson, PhD Candidate, University of Tasmania
Gwoja Tjungurrayi features on our $2 coin and was the first living Australian to feature on a postage stamp. It turns out he made his stamp debut much earlier.


