Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks Germany to let Myanmar journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu apply for asylum

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is campaigning for journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu from Myanmar to be allowed to apply for asylum in Germany. The 31-year-old fled Myanmar after the regime there issued an arrest warrant for him on 5 April. Mratt Kyaw Thu is one of the few journalists in Myanmar who is openly critical of the regime. Among other things, he exposed instances of targeted disinformation by the military when it seized control of the country on 1 February. He is currently detained at Frankfurt airport."Since the Myanmar military put Mratt Kyaw Thu on a wanted list because of his critical…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New Alberta curriculum would overload young learners when what they need is balance
~ If you're planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly
~ 68% of millennials earn more than their parents, but boomers had it better
~ Machine learning is changing our culture. Try this text-altering tool to see how
~ Elder, lawman, survivor: new stamp discovery is the latest chapter in Gwoja Tjungurrayi's remarkable life in pictures
~ 'I always get horny ... am I not normal?': teenage girls often feel shame about pleasure. Sex education needs to address this
~ Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go
~ Scott-free no more? Why the prime minister's smooth media run may be coming to an end
~ Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke
~ A circular food system can withstand crises like COVID-19 — and provide delicious meals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter