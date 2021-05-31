Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: FAQs about blood clots, safety, risks and symptoms

By Dawn ME Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity, McMaster University
Ishac Nazy, Associate Professor of Medicine and Scientific Director of McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory , McMaster University
Answers to key questions about rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including risks, symptoms and whether people who have had one AstraZeneca shot should have a second.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


