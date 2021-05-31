Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Porter decides it's time to 'fold em' in ABC defamation case

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
When he launched his defamation action against the ABC over an article reporting a claim of historical rape against him, Christian Porter boldly indicated he looked forward to going into the witness box to clear his name.

His lawyers said: “Mr Porter will have and will exercise the opportunity to give evidence denying these false allegations on oath”.

In the event, he never got near the witness box.

On Monday Porter settled for an ABC acknowledgement it hadn’t intended to suggest he was guilty, regretted some had read its article that way, and did not contend…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two transgender women in Cameroon sentenced to five years in jail for ‘attempted homosexuality’
~ Case against Amadou Vamoulké baseless, French lawyers tell Cameroon court
~ As Morrison and Ardern meet, differences of opinion give way to the enduring close relationship
~ Superforecasters: what pandemic planners can learn from the world's best predictors
~ Inflation might well keep rising in 2021 - but what happens after that?
~ Brazil: Investigate Rio Police Command for Deadly Raid
~ Japan: Global Firms Back LGBT Non-Discrimination Act
~ 'I didn't have a superhero that looked like me': Marvel's new female, culturally diverse and queer protagonists mirror our times
~ Beautiful, rare 'purple cauliflower' coral off NSW coast may be extinct within 10 years
~ How Black Lives Matter is changing the conversation on Palestine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter