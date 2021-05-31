Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Tulsa Centennial a Timely Reminder Reparations Cannot Wait

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ruins of Greenwood District after 1921 Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma. © GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Today marks 100 years since the 1921 Tulsa race massacre when, in less than 24 hours, a white mob, including police officers, destroyed over 1,200 homes in the predominately Black Greenwood neighborhood—so prosperous it was then known as “The Black Wall Street.” An estimated 300 Black Tulsans were killed, between 8,000 and 10,000 left homeless, and tens of millions of dollars in Black wealth erased. No one was ever prosecuted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


