Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two transgender women in Cameroon sentenced to five years in jail for ‘attempted homosexuality’

By Leocadia Bongben
"Which law punishes trans [women] for wearing a skirt?" Nobody should be imprisoned based on mere suspicion without proof, argues the defense counsel for Shakiro and Patricia.


© Global Voices -


