Human Rights Observatory

Case against Amadou Vamoulké baseless, French lawyers tell Cameroon court

By assistante Afrique
NewsTwo French lawyers presented evidence to a court in Cameroon yesterday which they said showed the charges against Amadou Vamoulké, the jailed former head of the state-owned national radio and TV broadcaster CRTV, were unfounded and should be dropped.Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities to end the judicial conspiracy against the 71-year-old journalist and release him.


© Reporters without borders -


