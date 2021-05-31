Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation might well keep rising in 2021 - but what happens after that?

By Brigitte Granville, Professor of international economics and economic policy, Queen Mary University of London
The US Federal Reserve has just reassured the markets that it doesn’t expect inflation to get out of hand in the coming months. It comes as concerns about serious inflation damaging the global economy have reached fever pitch, particularly since recent Labor Department data showed that American inflation rose 4.2% over the 12 months ended April – the highest since the global financial crisis…


