Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Investigate Rio Police Command for Deadly Raid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold a sign that reads in Portuguese "Justice for Jacarezinho. End massacres in favelas" during a protest a day after police killed 27 people during an operation in Jacarezinho favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 7, 2021. © Wilton Junior/Estadão conteúdo (Agencia Estado via AP Images) (São Paulo, May 31, 2021) –The attorney general for the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro should fully investigate the civil and criminal responsibility of civil police commanders for extensive human rights abuses during the most lethal police raid in the history of…


