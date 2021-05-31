Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Global Firms Back LGBT Non-Discrimination Act

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Equality Act Japan gather in front of parliament before they submit a petition in Tokyo on March 25, 2021. © Kyodo News via AP (Tokyo) – Major corporations have endorsed Japan’s proposed Equality Act, which would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people from discrimination, J-ALL, Athlete Ally, All Out, and Human Rights Watch said today. As global LGBT Pride month kicks off, among the companies signed on to the LGBT Corporate Support Letter for #EqualityActJapan are Coca-Cola, Deloitte, EY Japan, Intel, PwC, Salesforce, PepsiCo,…


© Human Rights Watch -


